Warby Parker (WRBY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Warby Parker to post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Warby Parker Stock Performance

WRBY stock opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 1.63. Warby Parker has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $16.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average is $12.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WRBY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Insider Activity at Warby Parker

In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $81,945.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,650.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $81,945.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,650.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 56,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $591,761.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106 shares in the company, valued at $1,119.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,223 shares of company stock worth $1,052,700 in the last 90 days. 26.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRBY. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 46,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 24,315 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Warby Parker by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Warby Parker by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 97,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Warby Parker by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,457,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,258,000 after purchasing an additional 607,352 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

