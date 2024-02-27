Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Performance

NASDAQ IPDN opened at $2.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.16. Professional Diversity Network has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Professional Diversity Network

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Professional Diversity Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Professional Diversity Network by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Professional Diversity Network by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

