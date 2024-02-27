Cytek Biosciences (CTKB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cytek Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of CTKB opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -87.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average is $7.17. Cytek Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31.

Get Cytek Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cytek Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cytek Biosciences news, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,400 shares in the company, valued at $887,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,400 shares in the company, valued at $887,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total transaction of $188,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,042,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,977,031.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytek Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 101.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 6,269.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 1,557.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cytek Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.