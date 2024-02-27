AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRX opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average is $0.80. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,791 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 14,284 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and ARX-03, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of procedural anxiety and acute pain.

