Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $150.00 price objective on the stock.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Datadog from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.18.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $129.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.50. The company has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,077.92 and a beta of 1.18. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $138.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total value of $17,171,885.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,414,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $17,306,953.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at $38,825,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total value of $17,171,885.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at $33,414,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 962,537 shares of company stock worth $117,342,717 in the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Datadog by 743.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

