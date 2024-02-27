Piper Sandler Lowers Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Price Target to $2.00

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.50.

Expensify Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXFY opened at $2.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.32. Expensify has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $9.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.70% and a negative return on equity of 42.07%. The company had revenue of $35.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Expensify’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Expensify will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Expensify news, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 19,503 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $47,002.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,513.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 19,503 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $47,002.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,513.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 58,221 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $144,970.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,565,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,388,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 420,473 shares of company stock valued at $709,347 and have sold 414,294 shares valued at $995,208. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Expensify by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Expensify by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Expensify by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Expensify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Expensify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

