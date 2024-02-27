FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $34.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FOXA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of FOX from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FOX from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.45.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $29.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.88. FOX has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $36.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.81.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. FOX had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.81%. FOX’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FOX will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $5,757,012.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FOX

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in FOX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,742,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,914,000 after purchasing an additional 102,146 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in FOX by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,293,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,058,000 after purchasing an additional 686,762 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in FOX by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,640,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,923 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in FOX by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,174,000 after purchasing an additional 637,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in FOX by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,245,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,567,000 after purchasing an additional 555,423 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

