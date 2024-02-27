indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on INDI. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. CJS Securities began coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.50.
In other news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $423,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,093,562 shares in the company, valued at $7,709,612.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 60,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $423,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,093,562 shares in the company, valued at $7,709,612.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kanwardev Raja Singh Bal sold 44,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $358,191.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,516.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 295,929 shares of company stock worth $2,235,729. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 42,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.
indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.
