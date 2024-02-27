Stifel Nicolaus Raises H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Price Target to $69.00

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.
H&E Equipment Services Stock Up 0.3 %
H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.58 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 11.52%. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is currently 23.55%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&E Equipment Services
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth $30,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 396.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.
About H&E Equipment Services
H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.
