Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.25.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $32.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.73. Harmony Biosciences has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $168.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.90 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 22.16%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 13.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 17,893 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

