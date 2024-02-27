Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Raised to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $48.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $46.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup lowered Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Genmab A/S from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.26.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 40,444 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 24.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,799,000 after buying an additional 86,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 18.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. 6.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

