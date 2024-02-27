Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HLMN. Benchmark decreased their price target on Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays lowered Hillman Solutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Hillman Solutions from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Hillman Solutions from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.29.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hillman Solutions

Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HLMN opened at $9.65 on Friday. Hillman Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $10.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average of $8.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.96 and a beta of 1.69.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $347.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hillman Solutions will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillman Solutions

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Hillman Solutions by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,276 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 268.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 2,006.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 34,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hillman Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.