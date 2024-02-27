Piper Sandler Cuts Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target to $230.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PODD. Morgan Stanley raised Insulet from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised Insulet from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $250.33.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $168.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.51. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $125.82 and a fifty-two week high of $335.91. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.02, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.45.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.73. Insulet had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Insulet by 2,680.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Insulet by 251.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Insulet by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

