Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Given “Overweight” Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $290.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $310.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PEN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $289.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Penumbra from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $284.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Penumbra from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $305.36.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $231.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.12 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.24. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $180.93 and a 12 month high of $348.67.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $284.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.62 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Penumbra will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total transaction of $135,852.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,094,871.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $33,961.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,091.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total value of $135,852.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,094,871.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 835 shares of company stock worth $190,866 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Penumbra by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Penumbra by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $424,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 55.1% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 7,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter worth about $508,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

