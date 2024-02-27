Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Farmers National Banc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of FMNB opened at $13.43 on Friday. Farmers National Banc has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $14.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.65 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 19.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy F. Shaffer sold 4,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $56,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,160.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,577 shares of company stock worth $21,883. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMNB. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 1.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 9.4% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 5.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

