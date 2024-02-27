ACM Research (ACMR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect ACM Research to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ACM Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.26. ACM Research has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $22.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACM Research

In related news, Director Tracy Liu sold 10,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 110,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Tracy Liu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Feng sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $570,000. Insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ACM Research

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ACM Research by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in ACM Research by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ACM Research by 42.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in ACM Research by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

ACMR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ACM Research from $19.50 to $22.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ACM Research from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACM Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.30.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

