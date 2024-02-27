Silk Road Medical (SILK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Silk Road Medical to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Silk Road Medical Trading Up 2.4 %

Silk Road Medical stock opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. Silk Road Medical has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 10.03 and a quick ratio of 9.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.95 million, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Silk Road Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.91.

Institutional Trading of Silk Road Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 41.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

