LifeStance Health Group (LFST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) is set to release its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect LifeStance Health Group to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

LifeStance Health Group Price Performance

LifeStance Health Group stock opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.22. LifeStance Health Group has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $9.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 113,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $741,204.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,690,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,676,628.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LifeStance Health Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,972 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 533.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

