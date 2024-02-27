LifeStance Health Group (LFST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) is set to release its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect LifeStance Health Group to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
LifeStance Health Group Price Performance
LifeStance Health Group stock opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.22. LifeStance Health Group has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $9.59.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 113,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $741,204.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,690,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,676,628.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of LifeStance Health Group
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.
About LifeStance Health Group
LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.
