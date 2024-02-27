Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

Par Pacific stock opened at $40.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.99. Par Pacific has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $40.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PARR. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

