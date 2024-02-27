CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, Scotiabank cut CVR Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of NYSE:CVI opened at $33.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.59. CVR Energy has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $39.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.14%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 6.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

