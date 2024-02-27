EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, UBS Group increased their price target on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.86.

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average is $12.38. EnLink Midstream has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $13.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 26th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 120.46%.

In related news, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $616,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $658,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 212,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $1,218,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 240.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 372,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 263,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. 44.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

