Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Price Performance

Shares of Athersys stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $672,737.10, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.90. Athersys has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $1.99.

Get Athersys alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athersys

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Athersys by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,986,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after buying an additional 910,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Athersys by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,781,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 201,070 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Athersys by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,155,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 861,475 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Athersys by 381.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,317,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Athersys by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 724,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 167,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.