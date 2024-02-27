OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OGE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet cut OGE Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.60.

OGE Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

OGE stock opened at $32.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.21. OGE Energy has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $566.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.67 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.59%. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.418 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.68%.

Institutional Trading of OGE Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 56.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 19,035 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 24.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 11,082 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 14.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 15,620 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 16.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 371.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 452,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,447,000 after acquiring an additional 356,349 shares during the period. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

