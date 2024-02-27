James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Bank of America lowered James Hardie Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $35.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

JHX stock opened at $38.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.90. James Hardie Industries has a 52 week low of $19.72 and a 52 week high of $39.45.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 38.75% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $978.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that James Hardie Industries will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On James Hardie Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 2,363.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,161,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,139,000 after buying an additional 1,114,023 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 24.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 971,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,312,000 after purchasing an additional 190,866 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $3,101,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 1,184.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 131,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,532,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.