Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $125.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a hold rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Moderna from a reduce rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Moderna from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.82.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $94.02 on Friday. Moderna has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $163.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.36.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Moderna will post -6.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $44,183.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,074.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $44,183.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,074.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,531,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,899 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,838. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Moderna during the third quarter worth $27,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 79.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4,833.3% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

