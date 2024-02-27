Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $16.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on LUNG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Pulmonx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Pulmonx from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Pulmonx from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pulmonx currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Pulmonx Stock Performance

Shares of LUNG opened at $10.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.28. Pulmonx has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 7.19. The stock has a market cap of $398.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.24 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 45.22% and a negative net margin of 88.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pulmonx will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $29,655.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,549,854.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Pulmonx news, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 3,809 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $39,385.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 149,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,335.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $29,655.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,549,854.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,847 shares of company stock worth $739,165. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Pulmonx by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 18,835 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Pulmonx by 132.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 53,001 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the second quarter worth $147,000. L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 7.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

