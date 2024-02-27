Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Given New $148.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $148.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $137.23.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $135.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $89.04 and a 12-month high of $143.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.87.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Jude Onyia sold 2,331 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $264,731.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jude Onyia sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $264,731.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.47, for a total value of $1,987,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,454.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,368 shares of company stock valued at $37,804,852 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,383,000 after purchasing an additional 136,782 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,148,000 after acquiring an additional 117,422 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

