Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Price Target to $13.00

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $4.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price target on Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LUNR

Intuitive Machines Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ LUNR opened at $6.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.79. Intuitive Machines has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $28.87.

In related news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $1,112,215.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,302,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,030.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 78.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 30,649 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Machines

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a lunar rocket-fueled drone, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, rideshare delivery services, lunar access services, lunar orbit delivery services, and lunar data network services, as well as content sales and marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.