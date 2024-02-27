Barclays Cuts Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target to $34.00

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KDP. HSBC began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Keurig Dr Pepper from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ KDP opened at $29.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 55.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Monique Oxender acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,066.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,586,469,000 after acquiring an additional 324,589,570 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 97.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,618,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,950,000 after buying an additional 39,779,422 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,979,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,682,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926,582 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,196,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,945,000 after buying an additional 5,490,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Articles

