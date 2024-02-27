Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $86.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ITCI. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.42.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $71.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -49.01 and a beta of 1.04. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $76.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.60 and its 200-day moving average is $60.66.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 75,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $5,068,027.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,633,280.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 50,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $3,341,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 75,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $5,068,027.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,633,280.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 276,822 shares of company stock valued at $18,616,176. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intra-Cellular Therapies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

