iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target Raised to $133.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $121.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.11.

Shares of IRTC opened at $106.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.11. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $70.24 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.20 and a beta of 1.33.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total transaction of $745,691.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,041.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 285.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

