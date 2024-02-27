Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:FRBK opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.16. Republic First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $2.07.

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic First Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,985,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,599,000 after purchasing an additional 158,985 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 14.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 226,805 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 86,385 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 862,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $1,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.27% of the company’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.