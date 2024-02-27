Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kaman from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Kaman Stock Performance

Kaman Dividend Announcement

KAMN opened at $45.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.90 and a beta of 1.19. Kaman has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.17 and its 200-day moving average is $25.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 258.06%.

Institutional Trading of Kaman

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KAMN. Quarry LP bought a new position in Kaman in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Kaman by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Kaman by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kaman by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 14,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaman during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

