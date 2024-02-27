Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.10 to $2.65 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.30 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.04.
Get Our Latest Report on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Up 3.4 %
Institutional Trading of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 925.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 301,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 272,388 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 4th quarter valued at about $673,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 4th quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 263.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 130,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes
GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.