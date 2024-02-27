Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.10 to $2.65 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.30 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.04.

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.65 million, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.90. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $5.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 925.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 301,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 272,388 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 4th quarter valued at about $673,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 4th quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 263.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 130,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

