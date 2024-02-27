Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $63.50 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.46.

NYSE CTLT opened at $58.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.48. Catalent has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $74.49.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.22). Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Catalent by 84.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Catalent during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

