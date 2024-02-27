Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ HSON opened at $14.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.19 million, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.60. Hudson Global has a 52-week low of $13.88 and a 52-week high of $26.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Hudson Global in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hudson Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Hudson Global by 241.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Hudson Global by 42.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hudson Global by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 48.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

