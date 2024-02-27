Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $53.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.72.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%. This is a positive change from Manhattan Bridge Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.88%.
Institutional Trading of Manhattan Bridge Capital
Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.
Featured Stories
