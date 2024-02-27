Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $53.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.72.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

Manhattan Bridge Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%. This is a positive change from Manhattan Bridge Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.88%.

Institutional Trading of Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Certuity LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.