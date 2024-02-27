Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of Neonode stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. Neonode has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEON. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Neonode by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,882 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Neonode by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Neonode by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Neonode by 1,297.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Neonode in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

