BlackSky Technology (BKSY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect BlackSky Technology to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BlackSky Technology Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of BlackSky Technology stock opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. BlackSky Technology has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $2.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $227.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.31.

Get BlackSky Technology alerts:

Institutional Trading of BlackSky Technology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 637.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,388,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385,819 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 69,910 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 635.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,991,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,955 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 202.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,957,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 102.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,537,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 779,523 shares during the last quarter. 41.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackSky Technology

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.