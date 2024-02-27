Vistra (VST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of VST opened at $48.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.13. Vistra has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $49.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vistra

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 458,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,653,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,597,000 after buying an additional 534,299 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

