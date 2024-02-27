StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on HireRight (NYSE:HRT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HRT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of HireRight in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on HireRight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised HireRight from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair cut HireRight from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HireRight presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Shares of HRT stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. HireRight has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $14.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.47. The company has a market cap of $40.16 million, a PE ratio of -56.96 and a beta of 0.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HireRight by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HireRight by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in HireRight by 20.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in HireRight by 6.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in HireRight by 17.4% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

