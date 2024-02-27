Barclays Raises NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target to $320.00

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $283.00 to $320.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NICE. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $343.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NICE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of NICE from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $281.55.

NICE stock opened at $243.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.10 and its 200 day moving average is $192.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. NICE has a 52-week low of $149.54 and a 52-week high of $253.00.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. NICE had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $623.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. NICE’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NICE will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in NICE during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

