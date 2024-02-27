Mizuho Upgrades Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) to Buy

Mizuho upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $37.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $35.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.14.

PECO stock opened at $34.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 74.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.56. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $37.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 254.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PECO. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

