Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Shares of OCUL stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $786.25 million, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.09. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.03.

In other news, insider Rabia Gurses Ozden sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $38,431.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,196.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ocular Therapeutix news, insider Rabia Gurses Ozden sold 7,764 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $38,431.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,767 shares in the company, valued at $459,196.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Antony C. Mattessich sold 18,338 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $90,773.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,317.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,366 shares of company stock worth $194,862 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter valued at $320,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter worth $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter worth $937,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 229.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 21,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 46.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 23,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

