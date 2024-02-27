Royal Bank of Canada Boosts NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target to $285.00

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $238.00 to $285.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on NICE from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price target on NICE from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush upped their price target on NICE from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $343.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NICE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NICE currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $281.55.

Get NICE alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NICE

NICE Price Performance

Shares of NICE opened at $243.43 on Friday. NICE has a 12-month low of $149.54 and a 12-month high of $253.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. NICE had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $623.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NICE will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in NICE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in NICE by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NICE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NICE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in NICE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.