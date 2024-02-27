ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $11.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $805.07 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $13.42.

In related news, insider Pratik S. Multani sold 5,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $45,372.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,809 shares in the company, valued at $204,519.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 14,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $124,744.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 808,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,937,307.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pratik S. Multani sold 5,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $45,372.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,519.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,779 shares of company stock worth $339,288 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORIC. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,644,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,779,000 after acquiring an additional 13,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 733.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 192,800 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

