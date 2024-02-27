CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

CPI Card Group Trading Up 1.9 %

CPI Card Group stock opened at $19.71 on Friday. CPI Card Group has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $45.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPI Card Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in CPI Card Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 615,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,193,000 after buying an additional 115,098 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CPI Card Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CPI Card Group by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 324,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 61,020 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CPI Card Group by 334.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 183,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of CPI Card Group by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 218,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 47,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

CPI Card Group Company Profile

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

