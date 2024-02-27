Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RCON opened at $0.16 on Friday. Recon Technology has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Recon Technology by 161.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 27,151 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Recon Technology by 10.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 66,454 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Recon Technology during the first quarter valued at about $1,353,000. 12.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

