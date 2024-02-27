HC Wainwright Lowers Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target to $12.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RVNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.11.

RVNC stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $37.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average is $9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2,620.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,020,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,680 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $18,352,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 66.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,902,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,615 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 251.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,147,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,085,000 after acquiring an additional 820,587 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,165,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,519,000 after acquiring an additional 658,200 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

