SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Stock Performance

SigmaTron International stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.93. SigmaTron International has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SigmaTron International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in SigmaTron International in the third quarter worth $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SigmaTron International in the third quarter worth $75,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SigmaTron International in the second quarter worth $118,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in SigmaTron International in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in SigmaTron International by 48.8% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

About SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

